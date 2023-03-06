Final Fantasy 16 it will arrive in a few months and by now we already have a good amount of dedicated information. Among the most recent details that have emerged about the game, there is also the fact that Square Enix does not want to reveal with which engine it was developedsurprisingly.

The information comes from an interview with Skill Up, during which the development team was asked which graphics engine was used for the development of the game, but Square Enix only wanted to say which engines were not used. Precisely Skill Up explains: “I asked if the game ran on the Luminous Engine and Square said ‘no’, I asked if it was Unreal Engine and they said ‘no’. I asked what it was and they refuse to tell“.

Officially, therefore, we have no information regarding the graphics engine used with Final Fantasy 16, but many online speculate that it is the same as Final Fantasy 14. Considering that the producer is Yoshida (who is also producer of the MMORPG), it’s a believable possibility.

We remember that luminous engine it was used for Final Fantasy 15 and more recently Forspoken. unreal engine it is instead the graphics engine of Epic Games and is used by many development teams around the world and also by Square Enix for Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

Final Fantasy 16 will be released on PS5 on June 22, 2023. A PC version is almost confirmed, but it won’t arrive soon after the PS5 version’s exclusivity period ends.