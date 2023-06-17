As we previously reported on our pages, the first physical copies of are already circulating Final Fantasy 16which means that there is the risk of running into which preview of the plot and contents before the official launch, scheduled for June 22, 2023. In this regard, a few hours ago Square Enix published a post, in which asks players not to give spoilers on the game ahead of time and promises that it will do everything to remove compromising images and videos from the network.

“We are aware that a small number of physical copies of Final Fantasy 16 are circulating. We are investigating these illegitimate acquisitions thoroughly and are taking steps to limit them ahead of the game’s official launch on June 22,” reads the post.

“For those who received a copy prior to launch, please do not share any aspect of the game, including images, videos and livestreams until after the official launch of Final Fantasy 16. Our priority is to ensure that the experience of the full game is not ruined for our fans. And to do so, we will remove any images, videos or livestreams posted prior to launch.”

“We ask for your assistance and cooperation in this final week before launch. It’s almost June 22, and we can’t wait for you to experience the full game the way the development team intended it.”

Although Square Enix’s commitment to removing as many videos and images as possible from the network is appreciable, it will hardly be able to stem all the spoilers, so as usual we suggest you stay tuned. stay away from social networks such as Twitter and YouTube in the next few days if you don’t want to spoil any surprises.