Apparently we won’t have to wait much longer to find out when we can try it firsthand Final Fantasy 16. The producer Naoki Yoshida has in fact revealed that the exit date from the free demo of the awaited PS5 exclusive will be announced soon.

This detail was revealed by Yoshi-P (the nickname adopted by the Producer to interact with the community) during the live “Letter From the Producer LXXVII” dedicated to the new arrivals for Final Fantasy 14. Precisely, he promised that the date of the Final Fantasy 16 demo will be revealed soon, accompanied by details on the contents of this trial version and possibly more news about the game.

Yoshida has not indicated a precise date, but if we take into account the increasingly insistent rumors about a big Sony event close by and that Square Enix has confirmed that it will publish the demo of Final Fantasy 16 about two weeks before the launch, at this point it is plausible that the announcement will take place on the occasion of the rumors Playstation Showcase which should take place in late May or early June at the latest. It would also be a perfect showcase for the game, considering the strategic importance in the line-up of exclusive PS5 for 2023.

Jokingly, he also added that once Final Fantasy 16 is released he will discuss with the “Final Fantasy 14 producer” for any crossovers between the two titles. The joke in this case is that Yoshida is the producer of both games, so the decision is entirely in his hands, but in any case he would seem actually interested in making similar content.

Just a few days ago, however, Square Enix released a collection of five Final Fantasy 16 gameplay videos, which show different aspects of the gameplay, in particular the Story mode and the characters that will accompany Clive Rosfield on his journey.