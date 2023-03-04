When trying to print the Final Fantasy 16the correspondent of the Jeux Video magazine has found similarities between a scene in particular and the series The attack of the Giants, so much so that he wanted to ask the development team to account. The sequence referred to is the one in which the player plays Ifrit and faces Garuda and the detail that recalled the Japanese series is the very physicality of the clash, with the two creatures tearing off their limbs (to then regenerate them with magic ).

The development team replied that, in the case, the reference is involuntary, but still did not deny it entirely. Producer Naoki Yoshida said the sequence was actually influenced more by Neon Genesis Evangelionwhile director Hiroshi Takai was more open to the journalist’s intuition: “As far as I’m concerned, I didn’t give a direct order asking for that sequence to resemble the other, it’s just that the designers and artists in charge of creating Ifrit at end gave it that look, so it’s possible they were influenced by Attack on Titan But either way, these similarities to Evangelion, Attack on Titan and all the camera work, creature weights, and feelings that these scenes give, reflect what we grew up with. So inevitably, all of this emerges when we create them. “

Yoshida then specified: “It is true that in Evangelion there is a scene where the arm of the EVA is repaired. But again, we all grew up with anime, manga or even Ultraman and many people who work at the CBU3 ne they’re fans. So inevitably when they were given the chance to create this universe, they used everything they loved to make this game.”

Yoshida and Takai’s statements are interesting not only for the references they give, but also because they reveal how no one within the game development team triple a the size of Final Fantasy 16 has complete control of every aspect of the project, which of course is the result of the choices of the entire development team.