Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 14 will be protagonists tomorrow, Saturday 25 March 2023, of two panels from the GDC 2023, where for the occasion Naoki Yoshida, producer of both games, will answer questions from fans and presumably reveal new details. Maybe with a little luck there will also be room for unedited gameplay sequences.

The first keynote will be “The Unending Journey of Final Fantasy XIV” taking place at 6pm Italians of March 25th. For the occasion there will be a Q&A based on the questions posed by fans that will be collected before the start of the presentation. You can follow the event live on the official Final Fantasy 14 Twitch channel at this address.

This will be followed by the presentation “Yes, You Can Pet the Torgal: A Final Fantasy XVI” at 7:00 pm Italian, always on Saturday 25 March. In this case, both Yoshi-P and localization director Michael-Christopher Koji Fox will participate.

According to the official description, the “panel will introduce players to the thrilling roller coaster that is Final Fantasy 16”. And considering the title, we assume that Torgal, the faithful four-legged companion who will accompany the protagonist Clive Rosfield in the game, will play a central role in the discussions. In this case you can follow the event live at the time indicated on the official Square Enix Twitch channel at this address.

We remind you that Final Fantasy 16 will be available on PS5 starting from June 22, 2023. If you haven’t already done so, we suggest you read our test and our interview with the game development team.