The sales Of Final Fantasy 16 have caused discussion, and so Square Enix has released a statement in which it declares that they have been a lot satisfactoryespecially considering the current PS5 installed base.

With its 38.4 million units, PS5 cannot in fact compete with the diffusion of PS4 at the time of the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Remakeand that’s why a direct comparison between the two episodes leaves the time it finds.

“With 38 million PS5s shipped worldwide as of March 31, 2023, sales of Final Fantasy 16 surpassed three million copies just days after its release. exiton March 22, 2023,” wrote the Japanese publisher in a note.

“Well, considering the sales of the acclaimed Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the difference with the PS4 installed base at the time, we can see that the attack rate of Final Fantasy 16 is considerably high when compared to the prevalence of PS5.

“Square Enix therefore considers the first sales figures of Final Fantasy 16 extremely strongand we will continue to carry out a whole series of initiatives in order to encourage other people to play this new chapter.”