At the pre-launch event, Square Enix released a new live action trailers For Final Fantasy 16with actors in the flesh to present the new chapter of the series on the occasion of demo launchavailable from this morning.

The video, visible below, is of remarkable workmanship, considering that it is shot with real actors, demonstrating a production of a certain caliber.

In the trailer we see the protagonist Clive who seems to be haunted by musicians and singers who sing music and songs as he wanders through the game’s settings, up to an epic confrontation with the flamboyant Ifrit at the end.

The Requiem trailer was released on the occasion of the Final Fantasy 16 pre-launch special event, during which the game demo was also presented, available for a few hours and freely downloadable at this address on PlayStation Store.

As we reported earlier, this trial version contains the Prologue of the game and about two hours of content, as well as another section dedicated to learning the combat system. The saves of the demo can be transferred to the main game, thus representing to all intents and purposes the real beginning of one’s journey into the world of Final Fantasy 16.