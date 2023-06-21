Summer comes and some top-notch games arrive and that means only one thing: our consoles might get hot. These days we talk especially about Final Fantasy 16the next big PS5 exclusive, which in some cases seems capable of overheating the Sony console.

Precisely, Suzi Hunter – YouTuber and Twitcher – reported that he was playing an unreleased game on PS5 (which he clearly can’t directly quote) and “a boss fight made PS5 overheat so much that it completely shut down at the end of the battle. So if you take into account If you’re buying a few new games in the near term for a PS5 around the D1 make sure you clean it carefully.” We don’t know if he’s actually talking about Final Fantasy 16, but it seems like the most believable answer considering everything.

Also, come on ResetEra there are users who report that the Final Fantasy 16 demo also caused overheating. The entire thread is to ask for advice on cleaning, so also in this case the problem seems to be related more to the fact that the affected consoles are full of dust (or have other problems).

These are only a few cases, mind you, not a mass problem. The Final Fantasy 16 demo probably didn’t create any problems for you. However, these reports remind us that with the summer and a console with a few years behind it, there is always the risk of overheating. Obviously everything depends on the temperature of the room while you play, the actual amount of dust that has accumulated over the years and many other factors. Final Fantasy 16, however, is clearly a massive game (we were thinking of using two discs, in fact) and will make the most of PS5 by putting its components under strain: cleaning (following Sony’s official indications in this regard) is certainly not a bad thing. idea.