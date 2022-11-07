A Sony PlayStation official advertisement seems to indicate that thePS5 exclusive from Final Fantasy 16 have a duration of 6 monthseven if the interpretation of the sentence is not entirely clear and opens up to various possibilities.

The advertisement in question is dedicated to the DualSense of PS5 and you can see it below, in the tweet from the official PlayStation account. Approximately a 0:16 secondswhile in the quick video montage you can see a scene from the Square Enix game, overlay it is possible to read “Final Fantasy XVI expected for summer 2023, PS5 exclusive for 6 months”.

The sentence itself is quite clear, but it opens up to different interpretations: if we talk about the total exclusive PS5, it could mean that the PC version it will arrive only 6 months after the release on the Sony console, as a Windows version is highly probable, considering the modus operandi of Square Enix. The other possibility is that we are talking about the exclusive console, in which case it would mean that after 6 months Final Fantasy 16 could also arrive on Xbox Series X | S after the 6 months in question.

It is not easy to have certain answers to the question, even if the way in which the question is posed seems to favor the first interpretation, namely that the initial launch in the summer of 2023 is expected only on PS5 and after 6 months, therefore towards the end. of 2023, the game also arrives on PC. Moreover, it would be the confirmation of what had emerged two years ago by market analyst Piers Harding-Rolls, according to which the game would arrive first on PS5, then on PC after 6 months and after a year on other consoles.

On the other hand, we know that Square Enix is ​​always difficult to interpret regarding these things and the Final Fantasy 7 Remake case is exemplary in this sense: despite the game being communicated as exclusive thunderstorm console on PlayStation for years now, in fact it has never been released on other platforms outside of PS4, PS5 and PC, so even in this case we have to go there with lead feet.