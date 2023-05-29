Final Fantasy 16, as we already know, it won’t be an open world game, but it will be divided into areas of various sizes, some even very large and open, but it won’t be a single game world without loading. There are various reasons behind this choice and in a recent interview the producer Naoki Yoshida stated that one of them is the fact that open world they are often empty and players hate them.

Speaking to Game Informer, Yoshida he said: “For example, if you create an open world with the 23 boroughs of Tokyo, the story must take place in the 23 boroughs of Tokyo and cannot take place outside of them. You can create other areas outside of these, but that requires a lot of resources and the more you create, the greater the chance that that gigantic area you created will become empty, and this is the thing that players hate the most: a huge open world but where there is no nothing to do.”

Yoshida had also stated in the past that avoiding the open world allowed the Final Fantasy 16 team to create a more rhythmic story. Also, a high quality open world map would have taken too long to develop.

In short, in many ways, according to Yoshida Final Fantasy 16 is a better game without an open world. It’s also not such a unique approach, given that God of War and God of War Ragnarok follow this structure to more or less large maps with the use of teleportation to move.

Speaking of development times, Yoshida also explained that Final Fantasy 16 was also in development for PS4, but in the end priority was given to PS5 so as not to waste too much time.