The eBay offers today we offer a discount for the Final Fantasy 16 pre-order in PS5 version. The game now costs €59.99: the standard price would be €79.99. The release date is set for June 22, 2022. You can find the product at this address.

The salesperson is gamesemovieshop with 97.1% positive feedback. You can pay using PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay. This is the EU version of the game, i.e. with English packaging but game in Italian. At the time of writing there are only 43 units available.

Final Fantasy 16 is the new chapter in the long-running saga of Square Enix. We will have control of Clive, a noble and skilled soldier who seeks revenge by harnessing the power of powerful creatures such as Ifrit. The game is a third-person action: the combat system is created by the combat director of Devil May Cry 5.

Clive, the protagonist of Final Fantasy 16

