The well-known journalist Imran Khanformer senior editor of Game Informer, reported that, according to what he gleaned from his sources, Square Enix reportedly “slightly panicked” regarding i Final Fantasy 16 pre-orderswhich would result lower than expected and lower than those of Final Fantasy 15.

Speaking of the recent announcement by Square Enix that it intends to soon establish a date for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, according to Khan this desire to keep interest in this title high despite the release of the other chapter would be to try to push as much as possible the sales on several fronts within the same series.

“I bring this up because I recently heard that Square Enix is ​​in a bit of a panic regarding Final Fantasy XVI pre-order numbers, which would be lower than those of Final Fantasy 15 even taking into account the smaller amount of platforms on which it will be launched”. Therefore, according to what the journalist reported, the amount of pre-orders on Final Fantasy 16 would be lower even considering the fact that it is an exclusive PS5 where the previous one was cross-platform , therefore with a clearly higher potential in terms of sales volume.

“Obviously, these are pre-order numbers and are usually just to give a safe indication for at least day one sales, so overall sales might take away any fears. But considering the current situation, I wonder if they want to start remember that the next chapter of the Final Fantasy 7 trilogy exists and start marketing ahead of schedule initial sales of Final Fantasy 7 Remake were quite positive but then they dropped faster than Square Enix expected, so I guess they want to improve with Rebirth”.

On closer inspection, perhaps a reference to this situation had also come from the same Naoki Yoshidaduring ainterview by Weekly Ochiai: when asked about the financial management of Final Fantasy 16 and the overall cost of the project, Yoshida replied that development, production and marketing for the game represented a very important investment for Square Enix, adding that “what I can say is that I would not look at the first week of sales of Final Fantasy 16”, laughing wryly.