Apparently i pre-orders Of Final Fantasy 16 they stand skyrocketing in Japan now that there are only a few days left before the launch of the new game in the series on PS5.

This detail comes from Twitter user Genki, who has often shared and translated information from Japan in the past. For example, in the graph below we can see how pre-orders at the COMG chain of stores have undergone a marked surge last week after the publication of the free demo on the PlayStation Store and subsequently a further substantial increase during the weekend, during which the pre-launch celebration event of the game, from which the details of the day-one patch also arrived.

That said, as we can see in the second tweet, making a comparison with the previous chapters of the main series and Kingdom Hearts 3, the pre-orders of the game at the same chain are significantly lower. However, it must be considered that the installed base of PS5 is rather small in the mother country and that compared to 2016 (the year of launch of FF15) the percentage of digital purchases has increased substantially.

Clearly we are talking about the data relating to a single commercial chain, to get a general picture of the sales of Final Fantasy 16 we will obviously have to wait for its release, scheduled for June 22, 2023.