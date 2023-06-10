Square Enix has announced the lineup of the Final Fantasy 16 Pre-Launch Celebration, or the event that celebrates the now imminent publication of the new chapter of the series on PS5. The dances will open at 01:00 Italian time on 12 June 2023.

For the occasion, the company is planning a rich lineup, starting with a keynote conducted by producer Naoki Yoshida, moving on to insights into combat, narrative, and music of Final Fantasy 16, which will keep fans company for about five hours. Too bad for the timetable, decidedly impractical for our local players.

Below is the complete lineup with Italian times:

01:00 – “Producer’s Keynote”, with Naoki Yoshida

02:15 – “Eikon Power Showcase”, with Maximillian Dood, Hiroshi Takai and Ryota Suzuki

03:30 – “The Narrative of Final Fantasy 16”, with Alanah Perace, Kazutoyo Maehiro and Michael-Christopher Koji Fox

04:45 – “The Music of Final Fantasy 16”, with Alex Moukala and Masayoshi Soken

05:45 – Closing message from the dev team.

We remind you that Final Fantasy 16 will be available from June 22, 2023 exclusively for PS5 and will be anticipated by a free demo, which perhaps will be published precisely in conjunction with this event. A few days ago we saw a new gameplay video showing the exploration of one of the dungeons.