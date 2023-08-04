It is not enough Final Fantasy 16 to raise the economies of Square Enixbased on the recently released financial results for the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year, in which we see positive sales for the well-known RPG on PS5, but sharply declining profits for the publisher.

In fact, it seems that Final Fantasy 16 is both the driver of Square Enix with its sales, but also the main weight, given that the collapse in operating income is largely attributed to development costswhich in this period are probably to be associated above all with the same game.

Square Enix’s net sales were up 14.4% year-over-year, with digital net sales up 16.4%. As far as classic console games are concerned, it is obviously Final Fantasy 16 that dominates the scene, but Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters is also cited among the protagonists of the period.

However, the heavy one stands out -78.5% recorded in the operating income section, which appears to have been mostly related to development costs. This would suggest that even the exclusive agreement signed with Sony to tie Final Fantasy 16 to PS5 was not particularly decisive in resolving the question of the budget for the development of a colossal game like the new chapter in Square Enix’s main RPG series .