Platinum Games they Kingdom Hearts 4 developers have given a hand to the team led by Naoki Yoshida to achieve Final Fantasy 16.This interesting detail emerged during the pre-launch event that took place during the night.

If you don’t know who we are talking about, PlatinumGames are the authors of Bayonetta, NieR: Automata and Astral Chain, just to name a few of their games. In short, we are talking about veterans of the action genre, a genre to which Final Fantasy 16 also belongs. The participation of the studio was confirmed by the CEO Atsushi Inaba, who declared:

“PlatinumGames had the opportunity to develop a part of Final Fantasy 16. We had never had the opportunity to work on a game in this way, so when we first got in touch we were taken by surprise,” said Inaba.

“But the development team, myself included, were extremely excited about this opportunity, saying things like ‘it’s Final Fantasy, we’ll never get another chance to work on a game in the series’. So we gladly accepted this opportunity and the we accomplished.”

“Takahisa Taura, who worked with Square Enix previously on Nier: Automata, led the development staff and team on the PlatinumGames side. He stepped up development as a team leader and I am confident that the side we managed eventually turned out to be high quality“.

Subsequently, a video message from the co-director of Kingdom Hearts 4Tai Yasue, who revealed that his team also contributed to the development of Final Fantasy 16.

“I’m happy to announce that the Kingdom Hearts 4 team has had a hand in the development of Final Fantasy 16,” said Yasue. “We joined forces for battles and stuff like that, but if I’m being honest when we were pitched the initial idea we were surprised. It’s already hard to reach that scale when you make action. their plan to join forces with development teams, each with different creative methods.”

“I mean, even though it’s from Naoki Yoshida, the man who has an asteroid named after him, we were thinking of politely turning it down. But when we heard more about the plans for the game and its story, the whole team he wanted it to work no matter what. Although it was a wild undertaking, in the end there was something to be gained from the development of Final Fantasy 16.”

“Now the release of Final Fantasy 16 is just around the corner. In a sense, it was developed in an unconventional world, but partly because of this we believe it is designed to offer an outstanding experienceso please try it”.

We remind you that Final Fantasy 16 will be available from June 22nd exclusively for PS5 and from today you can start playing it thanks to the free demo available on PlayStation Store, which allows you to carry over the progress made in the full game.