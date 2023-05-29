Final Fantasy 16 will propose one Performance mode designed to reach i 60FPS. It will be the preferred mode for those who aim above all to enjoy the combat, which benefits enormously from the greater fluidity. The developers are well aware of this too and for this very reason they have taken care that the frame rate is as fluid as possible during battles, even at the cost of losing some performance in other situations.

Speaking to GNN and as translated by Reddit user Kanon14, director Hiroshi Takai commented on the performance imperfections seen in Final Fantasy 16 cutscenes recorded in Performance mode. Takai explained that while the goal is 60 FPS, the game may not always hit it during the explorationunder certain conditions.

At the same time, the Final Fantasy 16 team has invested a lot of time in optimizing the combat, which allowed them to get good graphics with a stable frame rate. Furthermore, it is possible that patches will arrive after the launch that will further improve the situation for the exploratory phases.

In this respect, Square Enix has already confirmed that at launch there will be no updates to download and that Final Fantasy 16 will be a definitive package immediately.

Also, producer Yoshida said players hate open worlds that turn out to be empty, so lucky Final Fantasy 16 won’t be open world.