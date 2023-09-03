At PAX West 2023 in September, Square Enix revealed through producer Naoki Yoshida that the PC version of Final Fantasy 16 is now officially in development. The release date has not been announced, but we can expect news later this year: we can therefore assume that the game will not be released before 2024.
Recall that Final Fantasy 16 is currently only available on PS5. Sony’s console exclusivity lasts for 6 months, but Square Enix had already explained that we shouldn’t expect to see the game on PC exactly in the game of the agreement expiration.
The same had already happened with Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The game was released first on PlayStation and the PC version arrived a little late in relation to the exclusivity deadline. To date, an Xbox version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake has not been released – we don’t know if Final Fantasy 16 will follow the same approach. For the moment we do not have any information on a possible Xbox version.
Final Fantasy 16, not only PC but also DLC
As we have already indicated, Yoshida also announced that Final Fantasy 16 will receive two paid expansions. We don’t know if the PC version will come before or after these two expansions. It does not seem impossible that Square Enix decides to directly publish a “definitive” version of Final Fantasy 16 on PC including the two expansions.
After all, the same had happened with Final Fantasy 7 Remakewhich arrived on PC directly in the Intergrade version, which offers Yuffie’s DLC already in the complete package.
