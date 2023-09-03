At PAX West 2023 in September, Square Enix revealed through producer Naoki Yoshida that the PC version of Final Fantasy 16 is now officially in development. The release date has not been announced, but we can expect news later this year: we can therefore assume that the game will not be released before 2024.

Yoshida’s words on the PC version of Final Fantasy 16

Recall that Final Fantasy 16 is currently only available on PS5. Sony’s console exclusivity lasts for 6 months, but Square Enix had already explained that we shouldn’t expect to see the game on PC exactly in the game of the agreement expiration.

The same had already happened with Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The game was released first on PlayStation and the PC version arrived a little late in relation to the exclusivity deadline. To date, an Xbox version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake has not been released – we don’t know if Final Fantasy 16 will follow the same approach. For the moment we do not have any information on a possible Xbox version.