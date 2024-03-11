Final Fantasy 16 For PC it would be almost ready. More precisely, it is in the final stages of optimization , according to what was reported by the Game Informer newspaper, which had the opportunity to touch on the topic by interviewing the producer Naoki Yoshida. So we are not talking about a dubious source, but a decidedly authoritative one.

High requirements

How will Final Fantasy 16 run on PC?

Yoshida did not reveal the official release date of the PC version of Final Fantasy 16, but explained that everything will depend on how this latest effort to complete the game goes.

Also system requirements they are not yet definitive, even if the developer has defined them as “high”, a sign that you will need a good PC to run it.

Be that as it may, he also assured that the development is going well, but that more time is needed for the release date and the announcement of the same.

Furthermore, Yoshida knows that the specifications could worry more than a few players, so the team is working on the possibility of launching a demo, so as to allow everyone to test it. Again there is no official date. In any case, our man reassured: “One thing is certain: it won't be long; it won't be a year away, it won't be two years away, but it will definitely be less, so stay tuned.”

Final Fantasy 16 was released last June as a timed exclusive for PS5, greeted by mixed reviews, between those who considered it an excellent title and those who couldn't see a Final Fantasy in it.