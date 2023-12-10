PC players planning to play Final Fantasy 16 should consider an SSD “a must”.

That’s according to the MMO’s producer/director Naoki Yoshida, who told Famitsu that even though the team will attempt to optimize the game as much as possible “using the HDD would be a pain”.



“Details will be announced in due course. However, I would like you to prepare an SSD,” Yoshida said when asked what kind of specs the PC version will demand (thanks, PCGN).

“Even if we did our best to adjust the GPU, in FF16 – a game where loading speed is critical – using the HDD would be a pain.

“Of course, we will do our best to optimize as much as possible,” Yoshida added, “but we cannot overcome the hardware barrier alone, so please consider that an SSD is a must. We will announce the exact recommended specifications on another occasion ”

The first part of Final Fantasy 16’s DLC, Echoes of the Fallen, is out now.

Game director Naoki Yoshida announced in September paid DLC was being developed (after initially stating the game was a “one-off”, and then later hinting he was “thinking about” options).

Echoes of the Fallen is the first part of two DLC expansions. It will be followed by The Rising Tide in spring 2024, which will include the Eikon Leviathan as speculated by players, as well as a terrifying-looking Tonberry King.

