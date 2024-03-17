Famitsu and Game Dengeki have revealed the winners of the Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2023, defined based on video game ratings. Here are all the categories and the winners.

Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/Nintendo – Winner

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON/From Software

Street Fighter 6/Capcom

Resident Evil RE:4/Capcom

Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix

Best Setting

PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo/Square Enix – Winner

Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name/Sega

Better graphics

Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix – Winner

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON/From Software

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/Nintendo

Better music

Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix – Winner

Octopath Traveler II/Square Enix

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/Nintendo

Best dubbing

Yuya Uchida (Clive Rosfield)/Final Fantasy XVI – Winner

Yasuyuki Kase (V.IV Rusty) / ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON

Takaya Kuroda (Kazuma Kiryu)/Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Best character

Clive Rosfield/Final Fantasy XVI – Winner

Zelda/The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Iori Miyamoto/Fate/Samurai Remnant

Best RPG

Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix – Winner

Octopath Traveler II/Square Enix

Super Mario RPG/Nintendo

Best action game

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON/From Software – Winner

Super Mario Bros. Wonder/Nintendo

Street Fighter 6/Capcom

Best action and adventure game

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/Nintendo – Winner

Resident Evil RE:4/Capcom

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name/Sega

Best indie

Sea of ​​Stars／Sabotage Studio – Winner

World of fear/PLAYISM

Exit 8/KOTAKE CREATE

Best eSports game

Street Fighter 6/Capcom – Winner

Apex Legends/Electronic Arts

VALORANT/Riot Games

Most anticipated game

Metaphor: Refantazio/Atlas – Winner

Dragon's Dogma 2/Capcom

Hundred Heroes/505 Games

Best development team

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team – Winner

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON development team

Street Fighter 6 development team

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio

Naoki Yoshida

Best Game App

Honkai: Star Rail/COGNOSPHERE – Winner

Pokemon Sleep/Pokemon

Atelier Wrestleriana ~Forgotten Alchemy and the Liberator of Polar Night~/Koei ​​Tecmo Games

Best online game

Final Fantasy XIV/Square Enix – Winner

Genshin/COGNOSPHERE

Street Fighter 6/Capcom

Best game of a new saga

PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo/Square Enix – Winner

Super Detective Case Files Rain Code/Spike Chunsoft

WILD HEARTS/Electronic Arts

Famitsu Dengeki Special Award