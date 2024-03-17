Famitsu and Game Dengeki have revealed the winners of the Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2023, defined based on video game ratings. Here are all the categories and the winners.
Game of the Year
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/Nintendo – Winner
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON/From Software
- Street Fighter 6/Capcom
- Resident Evil RE:4/Capcom
- Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix
Best Setting
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo/Square Enix – Winner
- Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name/Sega
Better graphics
- Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix – Winner
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON/From Software
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/Nintendo
Better music
- Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix – Winner
- Octopath Traveler II/Square Enix
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/Nintendo
Best dubbing
- Yuya Uchida (Clive Rosfield)/Final Fantasy XVI – Winner
- Yasuyuki Kase (V.IV Rusty) / ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
- Takaya Kuroda (Kazuma Kiryu)/Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
Best character
- Clive Rosfield/Final Fantasy XVI – Winner
- Zelda/The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Iori Miyamoto/Fate/Samurai Remnant
Best RPG
- Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix – Winner
- Octopath Traveler II/Square Enix
- Super Mario RPG/Nintendo
Best action game
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON/From Software – Winner
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder/Nintendo
- Street Fighter 6/Capcom
Best action and adventure game
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/Nintendo – Winner
- Resident Evil RE:4/Capcom
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name/Sega
Best indie
- Sea of Stars／Sabotage Studio – Winner
- World of fear/PLAYISM
- Exit 8/KOTAKE CREATE
Best eSports game
- Street Fighter 6/Capcom – Winner
- Apex Legends/Electronic Arts
- VALORANT/Riot Games
Most anticipated game
- Metaphor: Refantazio/Atlas – Winner
- Dragon's Dogma 2/Capcom
- Hundred Heroes/505 Games
Best development team
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team – Winner
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON development team
- Street Fighter 6 development team
- Ryu ga Gotoku Studio
- Naoki Yoshida
Best Game App
- Honkai: Star Rail/COGNOSPHERE – Winner
- Pokemon Sleep/Pokemon
- Atelier Wrestleriana ~Forgotten Alchemy and the Liberator of Polar Night~/Koei Tecmo Games
Best online game
- Final Fantasy XIV/Square Enix – Winner
- Genshin/COGNOSPHERE
- Street Fighter 6/Capcom
Best game of a new saga
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo/Square Enix – Winner
- Super Detective Case Files Rain Code/Spike Chunsoft
- WILD HEARTS/Electronic Arts
Famitsu Dengeki Special Award
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Baldur's Gate 3
The most awarded games
Between most awarded games from Japanese fans we find:
