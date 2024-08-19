Square Enix has finally announced, somewhat surprisingly, the release date official of Final Fantasy 16 on PC: will be available from September 17, with a demo already available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as a presentation trailer dedicated to this new version.
The new chapter of the famous Japanese RPG series by Square Enix has its own dedicated page on Steam And on Epic Games Storefrom which we can draw various information starting from the price: Final Fantasy 16 can be purchased for €49.99 on the Valve store for the standard edition, but that’s not the only one available.
The game can also be purchased in the Final Fantasy 16 bundle Complete Edition, which contains all expansions released after the PS5 launch, in this case at a price of €69.99.
The Complete Edition contains all expansions
The delayed release on PC therefore did not lead Square Enix to propose the complete package directly as a standard version, with the publisher instead opting for two different editions, including the expansions in the Complete Edition.
As a result, this is the one that includes all the content at all, including the expansions Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide.
The release of Final Fantasy 16 is therefore set for September 17, 2024 on PC, but the title can already be purchased in advance: in this case we can access some bonus content such as the “Cait Sith’s Lucky Charm” accessory, the “Sixteen Bells Orchestrion Coil” precious item, and the “Brave Blade” weapon.
In the meantime, on Steam and Epic Games Store you can Download the demo of the Square Enix game this addresswhich should likely correspond to the one released before the launch on PS5, including the initial part of the story.
