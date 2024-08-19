Square Enix has finally announced, somewhat surprisingly, the release date official of Final Fantasy 16 on PC: will be available from September 17, with a demo already available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as a presentation trailer dedicated to this new version.

The new chapter of the famous Japanese RPG series by Square Enix has its own dedicated page on Steam And on Epic Games Storefrom which we can draw various information starting from the price: Final Fantasy 16 can be purchased for €49.99 on the Valve store for the standard edition, but that’s not the only one available.

The game can also be purchased in the Final Fantasy 16 bundle Complete Edition, which contains all expansions released after the PS5 launch, in this case at a price of €69.99.