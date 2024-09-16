It seems that the last one PS5 system updateversion 24.06-10.00.00, has somehow negatively impacted Final Fantasy 16with a fair number of users claiming that the game features bugs, visual artifacts and application crashes after installing the update, with a pretty clear example in the image below. There are also those who currently can’t even start the game, receiving an error message.

A PSA has also been created in the Final Fantasy 16 sub-Reddit for all users who have encountered similar problems, where it is recommended to contact PS5 and Square Enix customer service, indicating precisely the nature of the problem and the firmware version installed on the console. Some users claim to have solved the problems simply deleting and reinstalling the game on PS5although it might not seem like a solution with guaranteed success.