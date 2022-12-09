Final Fantasy 16 now has a release date: June 22, 2023.

The news was announced at The Game Awards by director Naoki Yoshida, along with a brand new Revenge trailer that gives fresh details on the game.

There’s more combat, the colossal Eikons, and a glimpse of party members that includes Torgal the pet dog!

FINAL FANTASY XVI – REVENGE

“Revenge is a weapon,” says a voice in the trailer, seemingly setting up the plot.

Then: “I sometimes wonder if I am controlling it, or if it’s controlling me”, presumably Clive discussing his status as Dominant.

We get an even closer look at the Eikons, including Garuda, Shiva, Ifrit, and the huge battles between them.

But best of all is a glimpse of party members. Yoshida previously said Clive will be joined by non-playable party members, but now we can see who they are – and it includes Torgal the dog, who also looks to be pettable.



Look at the very good boy!



More flashes of combat show off Clive’s moveset, from lightning-infused sword attacks and windy acrobatics, to fiery Phoenix spins and powerful quakes.

The trailer’s final flourish is a breathtaking battle between Eikons.

Oh and there’s chocobo riding!

Final Fantasy 16 looks better and better in every trailer and pre-orders are now live. I for one am very excited.