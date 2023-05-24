Through an interview granted by Square Enix’s Creative Business Unit III to Game Informer, we learn that there are no plans concrete at the moment for gods Post-launch DLC For Final Fantasy 16. However, in the future, the company may change its mind if there is enough interest from players.

According to the words of the director Hiroshi Takai and the producer Naoki Yoshida in fact Final Fantasy 16 is a game done and doneand the team’s goal at the moment is to deliver a product that lives up to the price paid into the hands of gamers.

“It’s a done and done game,” Yoshida said. “We ask players to pay full price for this experience, so we want an experience that is equal to the amount of money they will pay, and we want them to have as much or more satisfaction with what they paid.”

Yoshi-P (the nickname used by the producer to interact with the community) later reiterated the concept and added that even if the team would like to expand the Final Fantasy 16 universe, it will still be necessary before gauge player interest for similar operations.

“We have no idea if people are going to fall in love with Valisthea and Clive’s story and want to see more of the world and learn more about his characters,” says Yoshida. “So even if we always want to consider DLC or spin-off or that kind of thing where you can learn more about the game, first we want to find out if Valisthea and Clive are really things that players from all over the world want to delve into and then make a decision.”

We remind you that Final Fantasy 16 will be available from June 22nd timed exclusive for PS5. A free demo is on its way which will allow you to savor the first few hours of the game and transfer your saves into the full version, with the release date likely to be announced at the PlayStation Showcase tomorrow night.