The next big reveal for Final Fantasy 16 will be in the spring, following delays due to COVID-19.

Producer Naoki Yoshida, who’s also been busy with the recently released Endwalker expansion for Final Fantasy 14, wrote an update on the game’s website explaining it’s been delayed by almost half a year.

“When last we spoke, I promised I would have more information on Final Fantasy 16 sometime later in 2021,” Yoshida said. “However, I regret to inform you that I will be unable to keep that promise as complications stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the game’s development by almost a half year.”

Due to the pandemic, the workforce was decentralized and allowed to work from home. “This has unfortunately hampered communication from the Tokyo office, which, in turn, has led to delays in-or in extreme cases, cancellations of-asset deliveries from our outsource partners,” said Yoshida.

“That said, we have spent much of 2021 addressing this issue, and hope to see its impact to a minimum by the new year, allowing us to better focus on the tasks at hand: increasing graphic resource quality, refining combat mechanics, fleshing out individual battles, putting the finishing touches on cutscenes, and conducting overall graphical optimization. Our primary goal now is to be as hands on with the game as possible in order to see it fully polished. “

Though the release date for Final Fantasy 16 remains unknown, more information is due soon. “I am happy to announce the current plan is to conduct our next big reveal in spring of 2022 as we seek to build excitement leading up to the game’s eventual release,” said Yoshida.

“I deeply apologize to all those who have been looking forward to learning more about Final Fantasy 16, and thank you for your continued patience while we focus our combined efforts on development.”

Final Fantasy 16 was revealed back in September 2020, with a trailer that introduced its fantasy setting and protagonist Clive.

The game will be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive.