Square Enix has revealed that it will release a new patch For Final Fantasy 16which according to the first details will bring with it changes to the Arcade mode and online leaderboards.
The announcement came via a post from the X | account The game’s official Twitter, where we learn that the update will be published at 06:00 Italian time Friday 8 December 2023.
Specifically the update will change how scores are calculated in Arcade mode. Furthermore, a new leaderboard will be added in which all new scores will be recorded, in order to distinguish the best times made before and after the patch changes.
For the moment it is unclear whether there will be any further changes beyond those already mentioned, with full notes to be shared as soon as the update is available for download.
New details on the DLC, which perhaps will be presented soon
In the meantime, players are waiting for the two DLCs that will expand the story of Final Fantasy 16. Just a few hours ago, director Hiroshi Sasaki revealed that they will focus on the protagonist Clive Rosfield and will investigate some of his most mysterious and dark aspects .
To find out more, perhaps we won’t have to wait long, given that Yuuya Uchida, the voice actor of Clive in the Japanese version of the game, has suggested that it should arrive in December an announcement from Square Enix related to Final Fantasy 16. It could therefore be linked to the two DLCs mentioned above and/or to the already confirmed PC version, we’ll see.
