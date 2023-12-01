Square Enix has revealed that it will release a new patch For Final Fantasy 16which according to the first details will bring with it changes to the Arcade mode and online leaderboards.

The announcement came via a post from the X | account The game’s official Twitter, where we learn that the update will be published at 06:00 Italian time Friday 8 December 2023.

Specifically the update will change how scores are calculated in Arcade mode. Furthermore, a new leaderboard will be added in which all new scores will be recorded, in order to distinguish the best times made before and after the patch changes.

For the moment it is unclear whether there will be any further changes beyond those already mentioned, with full notes to be shared as soon as the update is available for download.