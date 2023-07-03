There Creative Business Unit 3 of Square Enix, namely the Final Fantasy 16 writing teamdoes not exclude the possibility of realizing other games in the Final Fantasy series in the future.

For the uninitiated, this is the study headed by Naoki Yoshida, who until now had mainly dealt with the Dragon Quest Builders series and, above all, with the demanding creation and management of Final Fantasy XI and Final Fantasy XIV, which as you probably know is still a thriving MMO supported by massive updates and expansions.

In this sense, Final Fantasy 16 represents a very different project compared to those made in the past by the Square Enix studio and apparently it may not represent an exception to the rule in the future.

The confirmation came during the Fan Meet & Greet event that took place in Malaysia last weekend, where Naoki Yoshida said that his studio is open and eager to make more games in the Final Fantasy series in the future.

After all, the Creative Business Unit 1, the division headed by Yoshinori Kitase and focused on the main series, currently has its hands in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and is probably already planning work on the third and last part of the remakes of the seventh chapter , therefore it cannot be excluded that the next game of the main series will not be entrusted again to Yoshida, also given the excellent reception for Final Fantasy 16, which has totaled 3 million copies sold in a few days of launch, become the exclusive PS5 best selling fast.