Naoki Yoshidathe producer of Final Fantasy 16it was said fed up with the detractors of the gameclaiming to have received online insults and harassment from people who evidently did not appreciate the new game in the series.

In a mini-documentary released in Japan, Yoshida reported that he received a lot of criticism in the run-up to the launch of Final Fantasy 16, from self-styled fans of the series who they would not have appreciated the new chapter and, probably, the breakthrough action applied.

“There are a lot of people shouting at you, people I’ve never met or seen before. It’s weird,” explained Yoshida, “What have I done wrong? Maybe I’m just a little prevented and they write already starting from a base of negativity and malice. It’s tiring,” said the game’s producer.