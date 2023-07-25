Naoki Yoshidathe producer of Final Fantasy 16it was said fed up with the detractors of the gameclaiming to have received online insults and harassment from people who evidently did not appreciate the new game in the series.
In a mini-documentary released in Japan, Yoshida reported that he received a lot of criticism in the run-up to the launch of Final Fantasy 16, from self-styled fans of the series who they would not have appreciated the new chapter and, probably, the breakthrough action applied.
“There are a lot of people shouting at you, people I’ve never met or seen before. It’s weird,” explained Yoshida, “What have I done wrong? Maybe I’m just a little prevented and they write already starting from a base of negativity and malice. It’s tiring,” said the game’s producer.
Final Fantasy 16 was still very well received
Final Fantasy 16 has generated some controversy for its departure from the classic tradition of the series, but in general the breakthrough action was appreciated, both by critics and by the public. As often happens with historical titles, a change of this magnitude still caused some discontent, and evidently a noisy minority also made itself felt with Yoshida.
For the rest, we have seen that Final Fantasy 16 has achieved sales deemed satisfactory by Square Enix, and the good evaluations of the press have also been collected in a trailer that celebrates the excellent votes received by the game, therefore the balance for the new chapter is certainly positive, waiting to see if this action breakthrough will have further sequels in the series.
