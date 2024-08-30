The latest installment in the legendary Final Fantasy series it wasn’t exactly a success in terms of sales: this is certainly evident from Square Enix’s choice to put an end to the development team a few months after the title’s launch.

Nevertheless, Final Fantasy 16 is about to arrive on PC and Xbox and, on the occasion of these two interesting portings that could greatly benefit the popularity of the 2023 title, There seems to be a surprise lurking for PlayStation users too.

As reported by the newspaper Push Squaresome PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium users have reported the presence of a curious new feature on the game’s PS Store page: the game’s purchase menu screen, in fact, shows the PS Store symbols, something that happens to those games that are included in the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalog to be downloaded and played for free by subscribers.

At the moment there are few users who report this curious fact and Square Enix has not yet commented on the matter but, barring a real PS Store bug, we are practically certain that Final Fantasy 16 is about to arrive on the PS Plus catalogue: will it be the right opportunity for all the users who were intimidated by the less than thrilling sales figures? In the meantime, we await official confirmation or denial from insiders..