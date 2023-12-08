Final Fantasy 16 is available on PS5, but will also be coming to PC. For now we don’t know when, because Square Enix is ​​still working on it and we don’t know what the requirements are for the computer version. In a new interview, however, producer Naoki Yoshida suggested that among the mandatory requirements there might be a SSD.

The information comes from an interview with the Japanese newspaper Famitsu, linked to the announcement of the two DLCs for Final Fantasy 16. Yoshida spoke about the PC version and the fact that the system requirements will arrive later, but immediately recommended that gamers get an SSD if they still mount an HDD on their gaming PC, as it is a game in which loading speed is very important and optimization may not be enough to go beyond the technological barrier.