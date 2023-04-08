In a new study published by PLAY Magazine on Final Fantasy 16according to what was shown by Square Enix on the occasion of the presentation at PAX East, the producer Naoki Yoshida is back to explain something about structure and the world mapwhich will be similar to what we saw in Final Fantasy 10 and Final Fantasy 12.

In essence, there will be a general map of the world, divided into several explorable areas. These can be selected individually and the game takes us directly into these areas of the map, immediately and probably without loading, or almost.

Once projected in these areas, it is possible to follow the main quest present in these areas and, once this is over, you find yourself in the area called The Hideaway, which acts as a central hub. This is an area characterized by various shops, laboratories and traders where it is possible to dedicate yourself to upgrades and purchases of items and power-ups.

Within this area we also find an Arete Stone that can teleport us to a space specifically dedicated to training, called the Hall of Virtue, while other alternative modes are present and accessible such as the Arcade Mode and the Stage Replay, with this last one that allows you to replay some already finished levels.

Although it seems they are not present in huge quantities, from The Hideaway it is also possible to access some side quests. “Each place that is unlocked can then be visited at any time”, and in some of these it is possible that new quests may emerge even after the first exploration. For the rest, we have seen that Final Fantasy 16 is in gold, therefore the development is finished and we are preparing for its arrival on the market, set for June 22, 2023.