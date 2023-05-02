Square Enix has posted on the Japanese official website of Final Fantasy 16 many new ones gameplay trailers to illustrate the numerous and varied features of the last chapter of the series, which will be available from next June 22nd exclusively on PS5.

After the news of the State of Play in April, Final Fantasy 16 seems to have embarked on a path full of hypecapable of arousing the interest even of users who have not always considered themselves fans of the series, and this abundance of unpublished materials confirms this strategy.

THE video that you find in rapid succession below show the spectacular battles between Eikon in action, the options related to accessibility for the campaign, the skills available for the character, the companion Torgal and the party.

Among the most anticipated games in Japan together with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Final Fantasy 16 tells the story of Clive Rosfield, a powerful warrior named First Shield of Rosaria, who is entrusted with the task of protecting his younger brother Joshua, Dominant of the Phoenix.

However, a dramatic event will upset the life of the protagonist, who will then leave on a mission of pure and simple revenge against the Eikon Ifrit, a dark and menacing creature, which represents a risk for the whole world.