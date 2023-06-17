Through an article and a video published by IGN, director Hiroshi Takai and combat director Ryota Suzuki have revealed many details about the New Game+ Of Final Fantasy 16 and the new challenges that await players once they hit the credits with the Final Fantasy and Ultimaniac modes.

As we have known for some time, once the Final Fantasy 16 campaign is completed, the New Game + option will be unlocked in the main menu. By selecting it you will start the adventure all over again, but maintaining progress done previously.

You will also unlock the new difficulty level “Final Fantasy” which offers a much higher challenge for the players, increasing the strength of the enemies, their positioning throughout the game and also their behavior in battle. For example, in the video we can see how in one of the initial areas of the game the level of the enemies is much higher and their configuration is completely different and apparently this also applies to bosses and minibosses. All tricks that should increase the replayability and longevity of Final Fantasy 16, at least for those who want to put themselves to the test.

To compensate for the greater strength of the enemies, by activating the Final Fantasy mode the maximum level that Clive can reach will rise to 100 and during the course of the game it will also be possible forge the legendary weapon “Ultima Weapon” which will probably prove essential for the more arduous clashes.

But that’s not all. In fact, players will be able to further enhance the weapons by exceeding the limits of the first game and once they have reached their maximum potential they will change their name; it will be possible to synthesize improved accessories, adding a new degree of customization; will be able to access online leaderboards with Arcade Mode scores, the mode that allows you to repeat certain stages of the game; the whole initial part of the game can be skipped at the same time, as well as all the cutscenes.

Isn’t that enough for you? Then know that Final Fantasy 16 has another difficulty level in store for you called Ultimaniacwhich according to the words of the developers will really put even the most skilled players to the test.

“It’s so difficult that I’m not even sure I could complete it myself,” admitted Takai. “But if you’re an incurable action fan, it could be a challenge you’ll appreciate.”

We remind you that Final Fantasy 16 will debut in stores on June 22, 2023 on PS5. Some copies are actually already circulating and for this reason Square Enix has asked players not to make spoilers.