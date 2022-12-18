Square Enix posted a very short on Twitter movie of a few seconds that allows you to take a look at the moogles Of Final Fantasy 16. It is a very short video, just two seconds long, in which we see the moogle in the foreground waving its paws. Definitely tender.

The video of the Final Fantasy XVI moogle has been released as part of the celebrations for the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy franchise, which falls today, December 18, 2022.

An epic dark fantasy world whose fate lies in the hands of the mighty Eikon and their Dominants.

This is the story of Clive Rosfield, a warrior who has been invested with the title of First Shield of Rosaria and who is sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix. Soon Clive will be involved in a great tragedy and will swear vengeance on the Eikon Ifrit, a dark and mysterious entity that brings with it a great calamity.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Final Fantasy XVI is an exclusive PS5 temporary console, to be released on June 22, 2023.