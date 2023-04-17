Producer Naoki Yoshida, who became famous for saving Final Fantasy XIV after the disastrous launch, explained it clearly: Final Fantasy 16 it’s a action because action sells and a series like Final Fantasy can no longer afford to address a niche market, however large, but must aim for a mass audience. This is a common sense position, considering i development costs of the last few episodes (for Final Fantasy XV there was talk of a sales target of 10 million copies), so we are on the side of the inevitable choice, that is, without viable alternatives that are not extremely risky.

Having said that, we would like to distinguish ourselves from the chorus of those who mock the nostalgics who would have liked a Final Fantasy 16 JRPGs because, even admitting that theirs is an impossible request for Square Enix to satisfy, we understand them a little.

Meanwhile, it must be said that it is not true that the Final Fantasy series has never had a stable fulcrum, that is, that it has always changed from chapter to chapter. For at least the first nine episodes, however, it was very tied to the typical JRPG mechanics; naturally with changes from chapter to chapter, in particular to the combat systems, but with the game structure confirmed from time to time, expanded and retouched based on the experience gained with the previous chapters and the evolution of the genre and technology . Then came Final Fantasy X, XII and XIII which, although they introduced more profound changes, were still JRPGs.

Of course, Final Fantasy XV had an uncertain nature and the remake of Final Fantasy VII definitely looks more at action than at JRPGs, but a certain smell of the genre has still maintained both. With this we don’t want to say that with the sixteenth chapter we shouldn’t have changed, but only that it seems a little illogical to us to think that transforming the most famous JRPG saga in history into a pure action, at least here in the West, would have had no repercussions or would have found everyone to agree.

Also because, forgive us, there are two points that are never considered in the discussion: the first is that if one likes JRPGs, perhaps he fell in love with the genre precisely with Final Fantasy, he really must feel guilty to feel displeasure in front of to such a change? Should we really accuse him of being tied to the past when he simply likes something that is not past (the genre is still alive and well, let’s remember that)?

The second point is: we really want to pass off as “new” having decided to marry the genre anymore commercial on the market, at least in the market segment of hardcore gamers? Had it been a JRPG it would have been old, but since it is now action it has become pure avant-garde? One cannot simply admit that a choice was made that looks to the money (we reiterate: as it should be for a similar series), instead of bringing up the categories of new and old, which in this case do not exist do they really enter anything?

To say, when 2K Games decided to transform the XCOM series into an action, did the fans of the originals complain wrongly? Or, more simply, loving turn-based strategy games, did he regret seeing a series of famous things become something they had never been and that they would not play? Another example: if Nintendo and PlatinumGames announced tomorrow that Bayonetta 4 will be a match 3 (do you know Candy Crush?), fans should be happy in the name of the alleged novelty, or would they have the right to complain because the first three chapters were pure action? Would anyone love a Civilization fighting game (Gandhi hitting Napoleon though…. Mmmm)?

Of course we do not want to justify ideological wars or radical positions (also because by now that’s the game and it also seems very nice), but only to invite us to reflect more calmly on the reasons for those who feel deprived of something they love in honor of the market.

