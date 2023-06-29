Last week it finally hit stores Final Fantasy 16, the awaited PS5 exclusive which in some ways represents a further breaking point with the old chapters of the series, proposing a combat system completely devoted to action, as well as plot and themes designed for a more adult audience. To celebrate the game’s debut in stores, Larissa Rochefort has created in collaboration with PlayStation Asia the Shiva cosplaythe ice Eikon and old acquaintance for fans of the Square Enix saga.

Eikon are the most powerful creatures in all of Valisthea, the continent where Final Fantasy 16 takes place, and represent legendary beings related to specific elements. Each of them is enclosed within a Dominant, a man or woman capable of evoking their incredible powers, which are often exploited by nations to turn the tide of a war. Shiva, in particular, is the Eikon of the Ice element, and is able to freeze enemies or pierce them with ice spikes. To avoid making unforgivable spoilers, we won’t tell you who is his or his dominant, as it is an important character within the narrative.

As you can see in the shots below, the cosplay made by Larissa Rochefort is simply exceptional, difficult to make any criticism. Nothing is really missing, from the costume to the makeup, the Eikon Shiva has been faithfully represented, with the post-production effects that further embellish the result.

