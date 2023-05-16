Game Infomer revealed that Final Fantasy 16 it will be there cover game of number 356, which will include a extensive coverage awaited PS5 exclusive and therefore will likely include a ton of new information about the game ahead of next month’s launch.

Below we can admire the double cover of the new issue, which will have an artwork on the front cover with the protagonist Clive Rosfield and the Eikon Ifrit, while on the back there is his brother Joshua with the majestic Phoenix behind him.

The cover of the next issue of Game Informer

Game Informer claims to have traveled to Japan to meet the Creative Business Unit III of Square Enix, or the team working on Final Fantasy 16 led by producer Naoki Yoshida. For the occasion they had the opportunity to talk about the combat system, history, lore and many other aspects of the latest final fantasy, which will then be reported both on the pages of the magazine and on the web portal of the magazine.

Not only that, Game Informer coverages usually include it as well gameplay videos, so in the next few days it is reasonable to expect a lot of new information. Among other things, we remind you that the date of the free demo of Final Fantasy 16 will also be announced shortly, according to the words of Naoki Yoshida.

For the rest, we remind you that Final Fantasy 16 will be available exclusively for PS5 starting from June 22, 2023.