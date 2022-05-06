Even if we know of Final Fantasy 16 for nearly two years now, we’ve only received one trailer at the PS5. Despite this, the director Naoki Yoshida has talked a lot about the state of development of the game and has now let fans know new details.

As pointed out by the aitaikimochi Twitter account, Yoshida appeared yesterday in the live stream of Nier Re (in) carnationwhere he talked about the development of Final Fantasy 16. According to translations by aitaikimochi, Yoshida said that the game is “practically complete”, which aligns with his recent comments which he said were in the final stages of development.

Not only that, but it also looks like fans will be getting a new trailer soon. It appears that the trailer was actually made a while ago, as Yoshida also revealed that there were “some factors” that caused the trailer to be postponed, although specific reasons weren’t mentioned.

FF16 news by Yoshi-P from the NieR Re[in]carnation stream: -The trailer is done. Certain factors caused the announcement to be delayed, but it should drop “soon” -Dev team spent a long time polishing and debugging the game -The game is pretty much complete LET’S GOOO !!! pic.twitter.com/epeAc9oqWo – & star; オ ー ド リ ー Audrey & star; (@aitaikimochi) May 6, 2022



Should we therefore expect the announcement of a new State of Play focused on Final Fantasy 16? We just have to wait for an official from PlayStation.

