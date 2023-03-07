In an interview, the developers of Final Fantasy 16 they talked about the works they have inspired their work on the game: the list is quite extensive and includes Game of Thrones, God of War, Attack on Titan and not only.

As you recall, a couple of days ago there was discussion that some sequences of Final Fantasy 16 seem inspired by Attack of the Giants, and the authors have basically confirmed this reference, while revealing several others.

Naoki Yoshida said that he was inspired by the novels of the A Song of Ice and Fire saga, as well as the television series Game of Thrones, the latter a point of reference also for Hiroshi Takai, who in terms of games has cited instead God of War.

Ryota Suzuki said that there are certainly works that he appreciated and that certainly inspired him, in his case the films of John Wick and of Bladeexplaining that these kinds of influences are certainly recognizable within his work on Final Fantasy 16.

Yoshida then spoke of the clashes between Eikon, which boast similarities with productions such as Ultraman, Godzilla, Neon Genesis Evangelion and also The attack of the Giants: “It’s all stuff that we like and that we’ve drawn inspiration from, and you’ll find bits and pieces of it in the game because we love this kind of show.”