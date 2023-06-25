Pending the complete ranking, we learn that Final Fantasy 16 and the best selling game of the week in the UK, however it appears to have sold strongly less than Final Fantasy 15 at launchat least as regards the physical market.

There are no more complete data yet, but in the meantime, as usual, the GamesIndustry editor, Chris Dringanticipated something on the ranking by reporting that Final Fantasy 16 was, unsurprisingly, the best-selling game of the week just spent in the United Kingdom.

As reported in the tweet, however, it doesn’t appear to have been a “particularly strong” launch. The reporter explained that physical copy sales for Final Fantasy 16 were the 74% lower compared to those recorded at the launch of Final Fantasy 15, the previous chapter in the series.

Obviously there are some distinctions to be made on the data in question: in the meantime we are always and only talking about the UK market and only as regards the physical market. In 2016, at the launch of Final Fantasy 15, it represented a larger portion of the global market than now, with digital having increased considerably over the years.

Also, Final Fantasy 15 launched on PS4 and Xbox One, while the new chapter is a PS5 exclusive, although the physical sales of Square Enix titles on Xbox are notoriously not very high, so the comparison is not entirely illicit on this front. Recently, we saw the new trailer for the game, full of famous athletes and sportsmen, while of course we remind you of our review of Final Fantasy 16.