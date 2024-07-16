Among the many offers on video games proposed by Amazon for the Prime Daywe cannot fail to point out the one currently available for Final Fantasy 16. The PS5 action JRPG is currently discounted by 66%. Find the promotion at this addressor by clicking on the box below.
The standard price of the game is 79.99 euros, while the promotional price for Prime members is 26.99 euroswith a reduction of 53 euros. This is the lowest price ever recorded on the platform. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazon and therefore benefits from one-day delivery.
A Final Fantasy unlike any other
Released on PS5 last year, Final Fantasy 16 is the latest installment in Square Enix’s long-running series. The game is set on Valisthea, a once-thriving continent now in ruins due to a calamity called the “Blight” that has sparked a power struggle between the nations that inhabit it. We play as Clive Rosfield who, after witnessing the destruction of his kingdom, decides to embark on a path of revenge by tracking down the Eikon Ifrit, a path that will actually lead him to play a fundamental role in the fate of the world.
Unlike previous chapters in the series, Final Fantasy 16 offers a darker approach and a complex plot that deals with power struggles, revenge and tragedy. The combat system, on the other hand, is almost entirely devoted to action, with players able to chain together rapid and spectacular combinations of sword attacks and various types of magic strikes. If you want to know more, we refer you to our review.
