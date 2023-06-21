Final Fantasy 16 sensationally came close to the perfect score in the Famitsu grades, taking home three 10s and a 9 for a total of 39/40. That’s not all: the Japanese magazine also spoke about duration of the game.

According to this information, the Square Enix title campaign would require between thirty and forty hours to be completed normally, but reaching seventy hours if you want to completely dissect the experience.

Data that largely correspond to those officially declared regarding the duration of Final Fantasy 16, which therefore arises as a really full-bodied adventure and full of content.

In reality, we had already guessed that the assumptions of the new chapter of the famous saga were these a few weeks ago, when we tried Final Fantasy 16 for a few hours, being positively impressed by the many qualities of the game.

In any case, there are only a few hours left and everyone will be able to discover the Final Fantasy 16 experience for themselves, available in shops starting tomorrow, June 22, exclusively on PS5.