At launch, Final Fantasy 16 sold over 3 million units worldwide, not a bad number for sure, but not long after it emerged that the initial sales of the game had not met “the high end” of Square Enix’s expectations. That said, it appears that the action RPG’s sales at launch were still there in line with the company’s expectations.

These are the words of Square Enix president Takashi Kiryuwho in a recent financial meeting characterized initial sales of Final Fantasy 16 as being “in line” with Square Enix’s expectations and that the company has several initiatives planned to further increase sales of the game.