At launch, Final Fantasy 16 sold over 3 million units worldwide, not a bad number for sure, but not long after it emerged that the initial sales of the game had not met “the high end” of Square Enix’s expectations. That said, it appears that the action RPG’s sales at launch were still there in line with the company’s expectations.
These are the words of Square Enix president Takashi Kiryuwho in a recent financial meeting characterized initial sales of Final Fantasy 16 as being “in line” with Square Enix’s expectations and that the company has several initiatives planned to further increase sales of the game.
The exact words of the CEO of Square Enix on Final Fantasy 16
When asked about the game’s performance, Kiryu stated: “This achievement is in line with our expectations. To boost sales, we have planned a series of public relations activities and other initiatives to encourage more of PlayStation 5’s growing installed base to play the game.”
The president refers for example to the new update which added new costumes for the characters and more. Also, probably more importantly, two expansions have been announced. This will allow the game to remain before the eyes of fans for longer. Furthermore, the start of development of the PC version has been confirmed.
