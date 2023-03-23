Final Fantasy 16 will boast a long series of exciting features, and apparently could not miss a feature loudly requested by users: the ability to pet the Torgal dogfaithful companion of the protagonist of the adventure, whenever you want.

A few hours after the video of Final Fantasy 16 with the dog Torgal which recalls the old generation of consoles, with our four-legged friend ready to show us the direction in which to move in case we have confused ideas, therefore comes a another important confirmation, complete with a brief video demonstrative:

Although someone on social media is making fun of Square Enix for introducing such a frivolous feature, in reality there are several fans who have shown that they appreciate this small but significant attention, which will inevitably bring some kind of reward with it.

We recently saw the possibility of petting cats and dogs in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, while in Stray we were the ones to control a small feline in search (also) of pampering, thus reversing the perspective.

The other secrets of Final Fantasy 16 we will discover them as soon as the game makes its debut on PS5, next June 22nd.