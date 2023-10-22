As you know, the launch of Final Fantasy 16 was accompanied by several controversies due to its action nature and the abandonment of some typical stylistic features, such as turn-based combat. During the event there was also space for questions from the public. One of these concerned the nature of the chapters of the series, that is, what makes them really considered such.

Hironobu Sakaguchi he is the father of the Final Fantasy series and on the occasion of the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest he had the opportunity to explain what characterizes the series and why Final Fantasy 16 is a Final Fantasy in all respects.

Sakaguchi believes the work done by the development team on Final Fantasy 16 is excellent, because it showed the courage that he wants to change: “The Final Fantasy series has been going on for so long that you could just design something similar to what’s been done before, although I don’t think it would work.

With each new title, you have to bring back that sense of adventure and the courage to face new challenges. If you can keep this mindset and move forward, the gravity of Final Fantasy will kick in and draw people in, resulting in a Final Fantasy for everyone. I believe Final Fantasy 16 did exactly that and addressed these challenges. The game really made me feel like I was facing a real Final Fantasy.”

In short, for Hironobu Sakaguchi the issue is not in the turn-based combat or in other aspects of the original chapters, but in the spirit with which we approach the series and try to conceive something new and courageous, however different from certain expectations. Can we expect something completely new for Final Fantasy 17 too?