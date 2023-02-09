Square Enix posted a video on Twitter unboxing officer of the Collector’s Edition Japanese of Final Fantasy 16action role-playing game coming to PS5.

As you can see, the package will include a very high quality figurine, a collection of pins linked to the summons, a box with unique artwork, a steelbook case, the cloth map of the game world and will yield a special item, the “Sword of Blood “. Obviously there will also be a copy of the game for the Sony console.

In short, it is a really rich package, but adequate for this prestigious franchise. L’exit of Final Fantasy 16 is scheduled for June 22, 2023. If you want more details on the game, read our preview. We also read the official description:

The sixteenth standalone installment of the legendary Final Fantasy series marks a darker turn in the RPG franchise, with a complex story of revenge, power struggles and inevitable tragedy.

Final Fantasy XVI reimagines iconic summons from the series like Eikon. These lethal creatures inhabit the Dominants, men and women who inherited their immense power at birth, whether willingly or not.

The Eikon are the most powerful beings in Valisthea, a land where six mighty kingdoms have emerged through the power of the Mother Crystals. The aether supplied by these soaring crystal mountains provides the magic that has allowed these nations to thrive for several years – but now a mysterious calamity threatens to tear apart their uneasy alliance.

Play as Clive Rosfield, First Shield of Rosaria and guardian of her younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Eikon Phoenix, in this epic action RPG from a team of Final Fantasy veterans.