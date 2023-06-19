Contrary to what was previously promised, Square Enix in recent days has revealed that Final Fantasy 16 will receive one day one patches which will improve performance in some critical points of the game and fix some minor bugs. Now thanks to Gematsu more details have arrived in the form of official noteshowever temporary they may be.

As reported by the portal, the information comes from the livestreaming of the game launch celebration event made for the Japanese public, where the producer Naoki Yoshida shared more details on the day one update and other small interesting details. such as the fact that Square Enix initially planned to release Final Fantasy 16 on two discs.

Specifically, the update will fix some minor flaws related to game texts, a problem that caused the unexpected closing of the application, a bug that could compromise the progression in the story and, as already known, improve the performance in various points of the game. Here are the notes translated into Italian:

Fixed an issue with a control flag (i.e. the recognition of certain conditions that allow certain events and missions to be triggered or not) which makes it impossible to progress under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where the game could crash under certain circumstances.

Optimized performance at various points in the game.

Fixed some minor text issues.

As mentioned at the beginning, we do not know if these are the definitive notes of the Final Fantasy 16 day one update or if there will be other news, but we are inclined towards the first case, considering that the patch will be available within a few hours. In any case, we won’t have to wait long to know for sure.

For the rest, we remind you that Final Fantasy 16 will be available on PS5 starting from June 22, 2023 and that you can start the adventure right now thanks to the free demo on PlayStation Store, which allows you to play the initial stages and transfer your progress into the full game.