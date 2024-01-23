Today's Amazon offers offer us a discount for Final Fantasy 16. The reported discount is 14% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The median price is €44.90. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but the difference is about one euro. The product is sold and shipped by Prezzo Bomba, a well-known and reliable retailer. The version sold and shipped by Amazon costs about a euro more.
Final Fantasy XVI, what game is it?
Final Fantasy XVI is a third-person action game in which we play Clive Rosefield, a fallen prince whose duchy has been absorbed by a rival kingdom. Clive begins a journey of revenge but discovers that behind the scenes there is something much more sinister than the military and political plans of the great kingdoms.
In terms of gameplay, Final Fantasy XVI offers a extremely spectacular but always accessible combat system. We can equip the “Eikons”, very powerful beings who will give us unique special abilities to use in battle: we will be able to have three Eikons at a time, so as to vary our approach to battles in real time with just the press of a button.
#Final #Fantasy #heavily #discounted #Amazon #Italy #PS5
Leave a Reply