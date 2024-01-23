Today's Amazon offers offer us a discount for Final Fantasy 16. The reported discount is 14% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price is €44.90. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but the difference is about one euro. The product is sold and shipped by Prezzo Bomba, a well-known and reliable retailer. The version sold and shipped by Amazon costs about a euro more.